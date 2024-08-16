Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $33.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

