Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.72. 48,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,461. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

