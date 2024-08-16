Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CENX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

