ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 752.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 343,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 7,636,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,108. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

