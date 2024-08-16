Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.08. The company had a trading volume of 535,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

