Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $147.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,050. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

