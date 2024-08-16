Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Children’s Place by 42.3% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

