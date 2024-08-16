China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,834,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.2 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
