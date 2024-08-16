China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,834,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.