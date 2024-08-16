China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,288,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. China Oilfield Services has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $0.81.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

