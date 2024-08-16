Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 68,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,625 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

