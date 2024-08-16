Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 99,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,451. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

