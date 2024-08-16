CIBC Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$30.14 on Monday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $391,024 in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

