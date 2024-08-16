Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $767.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $727.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.29. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

