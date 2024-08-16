CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,979. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CION
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.