CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,979. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CION Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CION Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

