Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cipher Mining traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. 971,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,863,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 122.9% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cipher Mining by 246.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.