Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$3.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.63.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

