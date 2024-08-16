Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$334.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$3.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.63.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.