Cisco Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

