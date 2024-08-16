Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.70.

CSCO traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 15,344,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

