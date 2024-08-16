Citigroup Trims Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price to $30.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 249,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,728 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,545,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 214,387 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.