Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.39. 9,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $400.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

