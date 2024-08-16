Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Activity at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,205 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 610,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

