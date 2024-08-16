Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE CCO opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.09.
In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
