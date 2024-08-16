Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.28. 2,275,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,696. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

