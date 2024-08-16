Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,520 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 195,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

