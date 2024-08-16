Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.75. 435,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,295. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

