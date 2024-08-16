Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 112.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 703,518 shares during the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000.

BUR stock remained flat at $13.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

