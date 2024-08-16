Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,565 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of GrafTech International worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 58.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 972,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $174.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.22. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.