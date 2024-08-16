Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

