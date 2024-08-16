Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,142.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,557 shares of company stock worth $199,783 in the last 90 days. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday.

WM Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,276. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

