Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,695 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 677,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,932. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

