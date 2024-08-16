Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of MARB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

