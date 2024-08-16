Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

