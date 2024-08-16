Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 20,449,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,266,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.