Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $285,366.75 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janel Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Janel Riley sold 17,938 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $1,317,904.86.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

