Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,043,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,505,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.