Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,043,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,505,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

