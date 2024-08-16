CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 1% Higher

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.60. 410,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,346,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

