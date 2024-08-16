Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,578. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.