Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.60. 783,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,562,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

