Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Raised by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 592.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,218,061. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.80. 2,923,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,332. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

