Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $68.82 million 0.46 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -2.90 HIVE Digital Technologies $114.47 million 3.14 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.17

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mogo and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.52%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39%

Summary

Mogo beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

