Comparing OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $175.07 million 3.76 -$20.97 million ($0.96) -28.79 Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 238.61 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -5.50

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -13.58% -5.12% -4.41% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71%

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats OrthoPediatrics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

