Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.85. 2,386,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,618. The company has a market cap of $488.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average is $273.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

