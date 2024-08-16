Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $72.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.