Contrasting Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Arno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Arno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arno Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arno Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.23) 0.00 BioRestorative Therapies $149,500.00 74.72 -$18.50 million ($2.31) -0.71

Arno Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arno Therapeutics beats BioRestorative Therapies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arno Therapeutics

Arno Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company's product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men. Its product development pipeline also consists of AR-12, an orally available cancer treatment, which has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in Pre-clinical studies for the treatment of various anti-microbial targets. In addition, the company's product development pipeline comprises AR-42, a novel orally available cancer therapy that is in Phase I investigator-initiated clinical study for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company has license agreements with Invivis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Regents of the University of Minnesota; and the Ohio State University Innovation Foundation, as well as a co-development agreement with Leica Biosystems Newcastle Ltd. Arno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Flemington, New Jersey.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

