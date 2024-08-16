Contrasting StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 1 8 0 2.89 Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 34.34%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Auddia.

StoneCo has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Auddia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.80 $318.89 million $1.11 12.67 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 14.08% 12.35% 3.85% Auddia N/A -388.77% -145.34%

Summary

StoneCo beats Auddia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

