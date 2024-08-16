Cormark Weighs in on Capreit’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Capreit Company Profile

