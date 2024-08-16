Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 17,693 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.
BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
