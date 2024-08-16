Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,351,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $305.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

