Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $360.07. 3,500,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,914. The company has a market capitalization of $357.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.