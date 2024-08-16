Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 3,766 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

