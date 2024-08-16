Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,487. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

